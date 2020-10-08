Pence tests negative for COVID-19 on Thursday

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday (Oct 8), a senior administration official said.

Pence participated in a debate on Wednesday night with Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and was to attend two campaign events in Nevada and Arizona on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the debate on Wednesday night, both candidates were separated by a plexiglass barrier in an effort to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Pence had tested negative last week as well, after President Donald Trump announced he contracted COVID-19 and was under quarantine.

On Wednesday, Trump, eager to revitalise his ailing re-election campaign, repeatedly stressed how well he felt so far in his recovery from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. It was unclear if he was still testing positive for the virus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise," Trump said, adding that his use of the medication from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc had allowed him to experience first-hand how effective it could be.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​​