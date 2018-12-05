Pentagon extends Mexico border mission until end of January

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has approved a request to extend the deployment of troops to the U.S. border with Mexico until the end of January, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, a move that had been largely expected.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has approved a request to extend the deployment of troops to the U.S. border with Mexico until the end of January, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, a move that had been largely expected.

The U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the support would include "limited aviation, engineering, medical, and military police capabilities." The current authorization was set to expire on Dec. 15.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chris Reese)