Pentagon on lockdown after reported shooting near metro station

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon was placed on lockdown on Tuesday (Aug 3) morning after reports of a shooting at a subway station just outside the secure US military headquarters.

Employees in the US Defense Department headquarters in the Arlington suburb of Washington were ordered to shelter in place amid reports of several gunshots and possible injuries in the station, the entrance of which is just a few dozen yards from the building's main doors.

"The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area," the Pentagon's security force said in a tweeted statement.

The lockdown was lifted about an hour after the initial announcement.

The Pentagon was placed on lockdown on Aug 3, 2021 after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station. (Photo: AP)

File photo of the Pentagon building taken on Dec 26, 2011. (Photo: AFP)

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot.

Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter".

At least one person was down, according to two people familiar with the shooting, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to release information publicly. The person's condition was not known.

The Arlington County Fire Department (ACFD) said units were responding to a "reported active violence incident in the area of the Pentagon metro".

"Scene is still active, ACFD did encounter multiple patients. NFI on patient status will be provided," it tweeted.

Pentagon Police officers stand outside the Pentagon Metro area on Aug 3, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. (Photo: AP/Andrew Harnik)