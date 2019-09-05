Pentagon pulls funds for military schools, daycare to pay for Trump's border wall

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said on Wednesday (Sep 4) it would pull funding from 127 Defence Department projects, including schools and daycare centres for military families, as it diverts US$3.6 billion to fund President Donald Trump's wall along the US border with Mexico.

Schools for the children of US military members from Kentucky to Germany to Japan will be affected. A daycare centre at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland - the home of Air Force One - will also have its funds diverted, the Pentagon said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump declared a national emergency earlier this year to access the funds from the military construction budget. In March, the Pentagon sent to Congress a broad list of projects that could be affected.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon said the first US$1.8 billion would come from projects outside the United States, followed by projects inside the country.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration's reallocation of funds was a "slap in the face" to members of the US military.

The wall was a central promise of Trump's 2016 campaign and remains central to his immigration policies as he aims for re-election in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some US$30 million of funds for an equipment building at Fort Huachuca in southern Arizona will be diverted to pay for the wall. Republican US Senator Martha McSally of Arizona "fought to ensure" no projects in her state would be affected and was guaranteed that by former acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan, she said in a statement. She said the Fort Huachuca project was already delayed.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a call with fellow Democrats on Tuesday that the diversion of military funds "will undermine our national security, quality of life and morale of our troops, and that indeed makes America less safe," according to an aide.