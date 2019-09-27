Pentagon to send radar, Patriot missiles to bolster Saudi defences

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said on Thursday (Sep 26) it plans to send four radar systems, a battery of Patriot missiles and about two hundred support personnel to bolster Saudi Arabia's defences after the largest-ever attack on the kingdom's oil facilities this month.

The deployment details clarify the Pentagon's Friday announcement about US plans to deploy more forces to Saudi Arabia after the Sep 14 attack on the world's biggest crude oil processing facility, which Washington has blamed on Iran.

In a statement, the US military said it was also putting additional capabilities on "prepare to deploy orders," meaning they could be mobilised more quickly in a crisis. These include two additional Patriot missile batteries and a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system, or THAAD.