Pentagon to send troops to bolster Saudi defences after attack

World

Pentagon to send troops to bolster Saudi defences after attack

File photo of US soldiers looking out over hillsides in Afghanistan
File photo of US soldiers looking out over hillsides in Afghanistan. (Photo: AFP/Thomas Watkins)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has approved sending American troops to bolster Saudi Arabia's air defences after attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities, which Washington has blamed on Iran, the Pentagon said on Friday (Sep 20).

The Pentagon said the deployment would involve a moderate number of troops and would be primarily defensive in nature. US Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the deployment would not reach thousands of forces but he declined to be more specific.

Source: Reuters/ec

Tagged Topics

Bookmark