Perry, Iraqi Kurdish leader discuss energy ties, Iran

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry tweeted on Thursday that he had discussed energy cooperation with Iraqi Kurdish leader Masrour Barzani.

DUBAI: U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry tweeted on Thursday that he had discussed energy cooperation with Iraqi Kurdish leader Masrour Barzani.

"My final meeting in Iraq was with @masrour_barzani, Chancellor of Kurdistan Security Council, where we continued discussions on the importance of energy collaboration and the role that Kurdistan plays in an energy secure Iraq and eliminating the influence of Iran," he said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)