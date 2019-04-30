Peru bans electric scooters from sidewalks, pedestrian zones

Peru has banned motorised scooters from sidewalks and pedestrian areas after a woman in Lima broke both her arms in a collision with one. (AFP/Tobias SCHWARZ)

LIMA: Peru banned motorised scooters from sidewalks and pedestrian areas from Monday (Apr 29) after a woman in Lima broke both her arms in a collision with one.

Scooters have become increasingly popular in Peru over the last year, particularly in the capital Lima, a city of 10 million people that suffers huge traffic problems.

But a week ago a 63-year-old woman suffered a head injury and fractures in both her arms after she was hit by a 21-year-old on a scooter.

The new law from the transport ministry limits such motorised scooters to "cycle paths and the right lane in roads" reserved for the slowest moving vehicles.

Authorities also imposed a speed limit of 20 kilometres per hour for the scooters, which are capable of reaching 25 km/h.

