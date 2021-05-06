Peru inks deal to purchase 12 million additional doses of Pfizer vaccine

LIMA: Peru President Francisco Sagasti announced on Wednesday (May 5) a fresh deal with Pfizer Inc and BioNTech to purchase an additional 12 million doses of their vaccine against COVID-19 as a fierce second wave of the virus ravages the country.

The president said on social media the additional shots would be delivered by year's end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peru's vaccination drive has been slow to get started and fraught with allegations of corruption, with just under 4 per cent of the population inoculated with at least one dose to date, according to a Reuters tabulation.



Peru had previously signed a contract with Pfizer to purchase 20 million doses, some of which has begun to arrive in the Andean nation.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement