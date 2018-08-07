Peru's ex-leader Fujimori back in hospital wirth heart problems

LIMA: Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori, who was pardoned last year while serving a long jail sentence for human rights abuses, has been admitted to hospital with heart problems, aides said on Monday (Aug 6).

"He was rushed to hospital with heart arrhythmia," which is an irregular beating of the heart, one of his aides said late Sunday, adding that Fujimori - who just turned 80 - would also undergo cancer screening for the lungs and tongue.

The ex-president has had a number of operations as part of a long-running battle with tongue cancer.

Fujimori, who was pardoned by presidential decree last December, ruled Peru with an iron fist from 1990 until 2000.

He was 12 years into a 25-year jail sentence handed down to him after a court found him responsible for ordering two massacres by death squads between 1991 and 1992.

The pardon, issued by then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski before he was himself brought down by a corruption scandal, triggered a wave of protests by human rights organisations and by victims of Fujimori's crackdown.

