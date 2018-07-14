Peru's president fires justice minister as new scandal spreads

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra fired his justice minister on Friday after local media released an audio of a secretly-recorded phone conversation between the minister and a judge under investigation for influence peddling.

LIMA: Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra fired his justice minister on Friday after local media released an audio of a secretly-recorded phone conversation between the minister and a judge under investigation for influence peddling.

Vizcarra announced his decision to ask Justice Minister Salvador Heresi to resign hours after local TV station Panorama released the audio of the conversation, in which Heresi is heard asking Judge Cesar Hinostroza to advise him on a legislative proposal.

Advertisement

Hinostroza has been at the centre of a scandal that has rocked Peru's justice system since investigative news outlet IDL-Reporteros started releasing secretly-recorded audios of phone conversations in which Hinostroza appears to be negotiating favours.

Hinostroza has denied wrongdoing. Heresi denied any wrongdoing in broadcast interviews on Friday and said on Twitter that he would step down.

(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler)