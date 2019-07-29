Peru's president seeks early elections to end 'institutional crisis'

LIMA: Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra suggested Sunday (Jul 28) cutting short his term in office for early elections to end what he called an institutional crisis.

He said in a speech to Congress this would also involve cutting short the term of the legislature. As it stands, general elections are scheduled for July of next year.

Vizcarra's proposal comes with Peru's executive and legislative branches locked in a power struggle.

The president said his idea would need to be passed by the opposition-controlled legislature, and then approved in a referendum.

"The voice of the people must be heard," Vizcarra told lawmakers, as some cheered him and others yelled insults.

"Peru is screaming for a new beginning," Vizcarra said.

