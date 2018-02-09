Florida woman flushes pet hamster down airport toilet after being denied passage: Report

BALTIMORE: A 21-year-old woman in Florida said she flushed her "emotional support" pet hamster down an airport toilet after the animal was refused passage to a flight.

Student Belen Aldecosea told the Miami Herald that a Spirit Airlines employee advised her to either flush the hamster, named Pebbles, down the toilet or let it loose outdoors.

“She was scared. I was scared. It was horrifying trying to put her in the toilet,” Ms Aldecosea said.

“I was emotional. I was crying. I sat there for a good 10 minutes crying in the stall,” she added.



She did not have any family or friends in town to pick up her pet dwarf hamster from the airport, neither were there any rental cars available during the holiday season, reported the Miami Herald on Thursday (Feb 8).

Ms Aldecosea also said she did not want the hamster, which has been certified by her doctor as an emotional support animal, to run around scared in the cold or get killed by a car.



"I didn’t have any other options.”



She said she had earlier called Spirit twice to make sure that Pebbles would be allowed to fly.



“Our reservation representative, unfortunately, did misinform the guest that a hamster was permitted to fly as an emotional support animal on Spirit Airlines,” spokesman Derek Dombrowski wrote in an email.



However, Spirit denied that their employee recommended the option of disposing of Pebbles down an airport toilet.

“To be clear, at no point did any of our agents suggest this guest (or any other for that matter) should flush or otherwise injure an animal,” said Mr Dombrowski.



According to the Miami Herald, Ms Aldecosea is considering filing a lawsuit against the airlines over their conflicting responses which pressured her into flushing her pet.

The incident happened just weeks after an emotional support peacock was denied entrance to a United Airlines flight. Ms Aldecosea's lawyer Adam Goodman, however, said her case is vastly different.



“This wasn’t a giant peacock that could pose a danger to other passengers. This was a tiny cute harmless hamster that could fit in the palm of her hand,” he said.

