Pet tortoise rescued after sparking Christmas Day house fire

LONDON: A pet tortoise was rescued from a Christmas Day blaze after the reptile accidentally knocked over a heat lamp, setting its bedding alight.



The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted to the incident on Thursday (Dec 25) after neighbours heard the smoke alarm and contacted emergency services.



When firefighters arrived at the house in Duton Hill at about 4.30pm, they found the property to be full of smoke and a fire burning in one of the rooms.



The blaze was extinguished and the house was cleared of smoke by 4.50pm.



"This tortoise has had a very lucky Christmas Day - he is 45 years young and will now hopefully continue to live a long and happy life thanks to working smoke alarms,” said Great Dunmow Fire Station watch manager, Gary Wain.



He added that the incident showed the importance of having smoke alarms on every level of your house.



“Even if you're not home they will alert anyone close by to the first sign of fire,” he said.





