British-born millionaire wanted for strangling wife arrested in Mexico after four years on the run

LOS ANGELES: A British-born millionaire who went on the run for more than four years has been arrested in Mexico and extradited to the US to face trial for the murder of his wife at their California home.

Peter Chadwick, a 55-year-old naturalised American citizen, was located near Mexico City thanks to a tip after authorities offered a US$100,000 reward, police said at a press conference on Tuesday (Aug 6).

"Today is sweet. We apprehended a fugitive on America's Most Wanted List," Orange County district attorney Todd Spitzer said, adding: "Let's not forget it's bitter - there's a victim, a loving wife of 21 years, a mother of three kids."

Chadwick and his wife, Quee Choo Lim, disappeared from their home in October 2012, according to True Crime Daily. Police were called after the couple failed to pick up their sons from school.



Police later received a call from Chadwick, who claimed that a handyman had killed his wife before taking him hostage.

Quee, a stay-at-home mother, was reportedly from a wealthy family in Malaysia.



Chadwick said the murderer had forced him to drive to Mexico to dump the victim's body.



But US police officers who arrested Chadwick a few miles north of the border spotted scratch marks on his neck and traces of dried blood under his fingernails.

They discovered a crime scene at the couple's home and the suspect eventually drove them to a dumpster near San Diego, California, where he had concealed the body.

Peter Chadwick, on the run since 2015, was arrested in Mexico and extradited to the US to face trial for the murder of his wife. (Photo: Newport Beach Police Department via AP)

He allegedly strangled his wife in a dispute over the financial consequences of a possible divorce.



Chadwick, who made his fortune in real estate, was released on December 2012 on a US$1 million bond and surrendered his US and British passports.

But in 2015 he fled, apparently drawing inspiration from books explaining how to change his identity and live on the run.

Oxygen.com reported on its website that he withdrew all the money in his seven bank accounts and took advances on at least seven credit cards just before he left.



He was also said to have had several offshore bank accounts.

He tried to trick police by leaving behind clues indicating he had absconded to Canada, said David Singer of the federal US Marshals.

Following notice of the US$100,000 reward, a tip helped track Chadwick to Mexico, where he had apparently been living the whole time, Singer said.

Chadwick was in possession of forged identity documents and lived in a large apartment in Puebla, a town near Mexico City popular with US expats.

Pre-trial proceedings are due to begin on Wednesday. If convicted of murder, Chadwick could face a life sentence in state prison.

