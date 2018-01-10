Petrol bombs thrown at Jewish school in Tunisia during anti-government protest

TUNIS: A Jewish school in southern Tunisia was hit by petrol bombs during anti-government protests, witnesses said on Wednesday.

No one was hurt but the school suffered some light damage in the attack late on Tuesday during a violent protest against austerity measures in the tourist resort island of Djerba, the head of the Jewish community, Perez Trabelsi, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)