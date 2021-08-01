Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU: Report

REUTERS: Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc has raised the prices of its COVID-19 vaccine in the latest European Union supply contracts, The Financial Times reported on Sunday (Aug 1).

The new price for the Pfizer shot was €19.50 (US$23.15) against €15.50 previously, the newspaper said citing to the portions of the contracts seen.

The price of a Moderna vaccine was US$25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from about €19 euros in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed US$28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that the EU is on course to hit a target of fully vaccinating at least 70 per cent of the adult population by the end of the summer.

In May, the EU said it expects to have received more than a billion doses of vaccines by the end of September from four drugmakers.

Pfizer and Moderna were not immediately available for comment to Reuters.

