Pfizer ends COVID-19 trial with 95% success rate, paving way for a shot this year

NEW YORK: Final results from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial showed its shot had a 95 per cent success rate and two months of safety data, paving the way for the drugmaker to apply for an emergency US authorisation within days, it said on Wednesday (Nov 18).

The vaccine's efficacy rate, the highest of any candidate in late-stage clinical trials so far, was welcomed by experts who had already said that interim results showing Pfizer's shot was more than 90 per cent effective were very encouraging.

Pfizer said there were 170 cases of COVID-19 in its trial of more than 43,000 volunteers and only eight people with the disease had been given the shot rather than a placebo, meaning the vaccine had a 95 per cent efficacy rate. Of the 10 people who developed severe COVID-19, one had received the vaccine.

"The data is very strong," said Ian Jones, a professor of virology at Britain's University of Reading. "It's looking like a real contender."

Pfizer said it expected the US Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee to review and discuss the data in a public meeting that will likely be held in December.

"We continue to move at the speed of science, and we know that every day matters in our path to authorisation," said Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla.

The final analysis comes just one week after initial results from the trial showed the vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective.

Moderna on Monday released preliminary data for its vaccine, showing 94.5 per cent effectiveness.

The better-than-expected data from the two vaccines, both developed with new technology known as messenger RNA (mRNA), have raised hopes for an end to a resurgent pandemic that has killed more than 1.3 million people globally and wreaked havoc upon economies and daily life.

However, while some groups such as healthcare workers will be prioritised in the United States for vaccinations this year, it will be months before large-scale rollouts begin.

THE MOST VULNERABLE

Distribution of a Pfizer shot is complicated by the need to store it at ultra-cold temperatures of -70 degrees Celsius. It can, however, be kept in a normal fridge for up to five days, or up to 15 days in a thermal shipping box.

Pfizer said the efficacy of the vaccine was consistent across different age and ethnic groups, a sign that the immunisation could be employed broadly around the world.

Efficacy in adults over 65 years, who are at particular risk from the virus, was more than 94 per cent.

"The 94 per cent protection for older people is key. This is the evidence we needed to ensure that the most vulnerable people are protected," said Andrew Hill, senior visiting research fellow at the University of Liverpool's department of pharmacology.

MILD SIDE EFFECTS

Pfizer said its two-dose vaccine, BNT162b2, was well-tolerated and that side effects were mostly mild to moderate, and cleared up quickly.

The only severe adverse event that affected more than 2 per cent of those vaccinated was fatigue, which affected 3.7 per cent of recipients after the second dose. Older adults tended to report fewer and milder solicited adverse events following vaccination.

Moderna named five categories of severe side effects experienced by at least 2 per cent of those who received its vaccine. It listed fatigue at a frequency of 9.7 per cent, muscle pain at 8.9 per cent, joint pain at 5.2 per cent, headache at 4.5 per cent, pain at 4.1 per cent and redness around the injection site at 2 per cent.

Pfizer's final results come as the virus is running rampant around the world, placing an enormous strain on healthcare systems with record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations.

The approach of winter in the northern hemisphere in tandem with the holiday season is expected to worsen case numbers as people spend more time indoors and have family gatherings.

"With hundreds of thousands of people around the globe infected every day, we urgently need to get a safe and effective vaccine to the world," Pfizer's Bourla said.

Pfizer and BioNTech also said they plan to submit the data to other regulatory agencies around the world and submit data from the study to a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Pfizer reiterated it expects to make as many as 50 million vaccine doses this year, enough to protect 25 million people, and then produce up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

Of the dozens of drugmakers and research groups racing to develop vaccines against COVID-19, the next data release will likely be from AstraZeneca with the University of Oxford in November or December. Johnson & Johnson says it is on track to deliver data this year.

