Pfizer eyes emergency use approval for vaccine in November

NEW YORK: Pfizer Inc said on Friday (Oct 16) it could apply for US emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed along with Germany's BioNTech SE as soon as a safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November.

The US Food and Drug Administration has said it wants at least two months of safety data before authorizing emergency use of any experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Based on current trial enrollment and dosing pace, Pfizer expects to have that safety data in the third week of November, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Pfizer had said previously that it expected late-stage trial data in October.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement