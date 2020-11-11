Pfizer, BioNTech agree to supply EU with up to 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

BRUSSELS: Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday (Nov 11) they had reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply up to 300 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Under the EU deal, the 27 EU countries could buy 200 million doses, and have an option to purchase another 100 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deliveries are expected to start by the end of this year, the companies said.

Pfizer and BioNTech also have a separate US$1.95 billion contract with the US government to deliver 100 million vaccine doses beginning this year.

The companies said on Monday their COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective based on initial trial results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This made them the first drug-makers to show successful interim data from a large-scale clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hours after the announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech, the European Commission said it would soon sign the contract with the companies.

Advertisement

The EU has also signed deals with AstraZeneca , Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson for their experimental COVID-19 shots, and is talking with Moderna , CureVac and Novavax to secure their vaccines.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​