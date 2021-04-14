Pfizer to deliver 10% more doses to US by end of May

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

NEW YORK: Pfizer has ramped up production of its COVID-19 vaccine and can deliver 10 per cent more doses to the United States by the end of May, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Pfizer will supply the full 300 million doses two weeks earlier than expected, Bourla said

Source: Reuters

