Pfizer to deliver 10% more doses to US by end of May
NEW YORK: Pfizer has ramped up production of its COVID-19 vaccine and can deliver 10 per cent more doses to the United States by the end of May, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Pfizer will supply the full 300 million doses two weeks earlier than expected, Bourla said
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram