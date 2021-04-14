Pfizer to deliver 10% more doses to US by end of May

NEW YORK: Pfizer has ramped up production of its COVID-19 vaccine and can deliver 10 per cent more doses to the United States by the end of May, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Pfizer will supply the full 300 million doses two weeks earlier than expected, Bourla said

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram