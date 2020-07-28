Pfizer will not charge developed countries less than US for similar vaccine order

REUTERS: Drugmaker Pfizer said on Tuesday (Jul 28) no country in the developed world will get a lower price for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine than the United States if those countries make similar volume commitments.

The U.S. government said last week it will pay nearly US$2 billion to buy enough of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and German biotech BioNTech to inoculate 50 million people if it proves to be safe and effective. That amounts to a US$39 price tag.



