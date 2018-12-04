Plane carrying wounded arrives in Oman, fulfilling Yemen Houthi demand

CAIRO: A plane carrying wounded members of Yemen's Houthi movement arrived in Oman's capital Muscat on Monday, the Houthi spokesman said on Twitter, fulfilling a demand the Houthis had made before they would attend peace talks in Sweden.

Yemeni Houthi officials are expected to travel to Sweden shortly for talks as early as Wednesday to end the nearly four-year-old war, after a Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting against the Houthis allowed the evacuation flight.

