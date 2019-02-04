5 dead after plane crashes into California house

YORBA LINDA, California: Five people were killed and two others hospitalised after a plane crashed into a house in the suburban Californian city of Yorba Linda on Sunday (Feb 3).

Smoke was seen rising out of a gaping hole in the roof of the gutted house after the plane, described as a Cessna, crashed and landed in the house's backyard.

The crash killed two homeowners and two other individuals, according to Lieutenant Colonel Cory Martino of the Orange County Sheriff Department.

Martino confirmed the pilot was the fifth fatality. No identities were made public on Sunday night, pending notification of relatives.

National Transportation Safety Board aviation accidents investigator Eliott Simpson told a news briefing that the debris from the wreckage was scattered over four blocks, which could indicate that the plane broke up in flight.

"Yeah it appears, based on some, based on the debris field, and one of the videos that I've seen the airplane appeared to break up in the latter stages of the flight," he said. "That's what it looks like right now."

Preliminary radar data indicated the plane made a left turn, climbing to about 7,800 feet, before beginning a "rapid descent" into the Yorba Linda neighbourhood after reaching about 10 miles, said Smith.

He added that the debris field was about four blocks long.

"We're in the process of documenting the debris and the wreckage," said Smith.

"The main cabin of the airplane along with one of the engines came to rest at the bottom of a ravine in the backyard of somebody's house."



Yorba Linda resident Dave Elfver said he first thought the impact from the crash could be an earthquake.

"I thought it was an earthquake because the whole house shook, the engine came down in the middle of the street about 50 feet from the house," he said.

"Scared the heck out of me."

