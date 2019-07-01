Plane crash in Texas kills 10 people

WASHINGTON: A small twin-engine passenger plane crashed in Texas in the United States on Sunday (Jun 30), killing 10 people, officials said.

"The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors," a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas said.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it had dispatched a team to Addison to investigate the crash of a King Air 350 - a twin-engine turboprop passenger plane.

It did not provide further details on the crash or its cause.

Map of Texas locating the site of an plane crash that left 10 people dead on Sunday AFP

Video broadcast by US media showed a massive column of black smoke pouring out of a building at the airport, as firefighters directed streams of water toward the blaze.

CNN reported that the aircraft was a private plane and that it crashed into a hanger at a local airport.

CBS News quoted sources as saying the aircraft lost an engine on takeoff and veered into the hanger.