Plane skids off runway at airport in Ukraine's capital

KIEV: A plane skidded off the runway at an international airport in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday and authorities closed the airport for a few hours, news agency Interfax Ukraine quoted the airport as saying.

There were 169 passengers on board the flight operated by Ukrainian charter airline Bravo Airways that was landing at Zhuliany airport from the Turkish resort city of Antalya when it skidded.

"Nobody was hurt," Zhuliany's press service was quoted as saying. The airport is due to reopen at 2200 GMT, according to the report.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)