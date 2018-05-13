PM Abadi appears ahead in Iraq election, followed by Sadr list - initial results

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's list appears to be leading in Iraq's parliamentary election followed by influential Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's alliance, an election commission source and a security official told Reuters.

Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi speaks during the Tokyo Conference on Supporting Job Creation and Vocation
FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks during the Tokyo Conference on Supporting Job Creation and Vocational Training to Facilitate Weapons Reduction for Iraqi Society in Tokyo, Japan, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The sources cited unofficial initial results.

Iraqis voted on Saturday in the first election since the defeat of Islamic State forces inside the country. Final results are expected on Monday.

(Reporting by Huda Majeed; Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

