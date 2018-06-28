PM Lee to be guest of honour at France's Bastille Day parade

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit France to attend the Bastille Day parade on Jul 14, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday (Jun 29).

Mr Lee was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to be a guest of honour at the parade in Paris, and MFA said the event will feature a France-Singapore combined flypast.

Each year, the French president invites a country to join in the huge parade down the famous Champs Elysees on Jul 14, a national holiday in France. Mr Macron hosted US President Donald Trump at the celebration last year.

This year, Mr Macron has invited Mr Lee as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the French military said, underscoring his attempt to bolster defence ties with partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

Singapore is one of the French air force's main allies in Southeast Asia. The country has sent scores of fighter pilots for training in France over the past 20 years.

"The visit will reaffirm our excellent bilateral relations, including the 20th anniversary of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)’s Advanced Jet Training in Cazaux Air Base and the 2018 France-Singapore Year of Innovation," an MFA spokesperson said.



"A Singapore Flag Party will also participate in the parade."



Meanwhile, France and Japan will be celebrating 160 years of diplomatic ties.



Japan has also been invited to send troops to march alongside more than 4,000 members of the French armed forces, police and gendarmerie.