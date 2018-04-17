PM Lee to attend Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London

The meeting, which is themed “Towards a Common Future”, will be attended by leaders from 53 countries.

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London from Thursday (Apr 19) to Friday (Apr 20).

According to a press statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Lee will also have bilateral meetings with other Commonwealth leaders on the sidelines of CHOGM.

The meeting, which is themed “Towards a Common Future”, will be attended by leaders from 53 countries.

At the meeting, leaders are expected to discuss global and regional issues of concern, such as weak global trade and investment flows, and the effects of climate change on small and other vulnerable states, and review developments in the Commonwealth.

This is the fourth time the UK will be hosting CHOGM, which takes place every two years in different Commonwealth countries.

Under consideration by leaders at this year’s CHOGM are a Commonwealth Blue Charter on ocean governance, a Commonwealth connectivity agenda for trade and investment, a declaration on cybercrime and revised Commonwealth guidelines on election observation in member countries.

Mr Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the Prime Minister’s absence, Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang will be Acting Prime Minister from Wednesday (Apr 18) to Saturday (Apr 21).