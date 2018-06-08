PM Orban flags big changes to Hungary's constitution - radio

World

Hungary's government will launch a major revision of the country's constitution in the autumn, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban adjusts his tie before addressing parliament in Budapest
FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban adjusts his tie before addressing parliament in Budapest Hungary, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

He said a discussion about changes to the 2011 constitution would start in September and could last up to one and a half years.

Right-wing nationalist Orban, who was reelected with a landslide in April elections, did not reveal any further details about the planned amendments.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

