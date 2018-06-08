PM Orban flags big changes to Hungary's constitution - radio

Hungary's government will launch a major revision of the country's constitution in the autumn, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

He said a discussion about changes to the 2011 constitution would start in September and could last up to one and a half years.

Right-wing nationalist Orban, who was reelected with a landslide in April elections, did not reveal any further details about the planned amendments.

