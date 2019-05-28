Poland plans to buy 32 F-35A fighters: Minister

WARSAW: Poland plans to buy 32 Lockheed Martin F-35A fighters to replace Soviet-era jets, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday (May 28), amid the growing assertiveness of neighbour Russia.

"Today we sent a request for quotation (LOR) to our American partners regarding the purchase of 32 F-35A aircraft along with a logistics and training package," Blaszczak tweeted.

The United States is expected to expand sales of F-35 fighters to five nations including Poland as European allies bulk up their defences in the face of a strengthening Russia, the Pentagon said last month.

Poland is among NATO member countries that spend at least 2 per cent of GDP on defence. Warsaw agreed in 2017 to raise defence spending gradually from 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent of GDP, meaning annual spending should nearly double to about 80 billion zlotys (£16.5 billion) by 2032.

US arms sales to foreign governments rose 13 per cent to US$192.3 billion in the year ended Sep 30, the US State Department said in November. F-35A fighters are estimated to cost US$85 million each.

During a televised statement on Tuesday, Blaszczak also said Poland was making progress in convincing the United States to increase its military presence on Polish soil.

