Poland reports 21,045 daily coronavirus cases, highest since November

WARSAW: Poland reported 21,045 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday (Mar 11), health ministry data showed, the highest tally since November as the country faces a surge in infections driven by a highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain.

In total, the country has reported 1,849,424 cases of the coronavirus and 46,373 deaths.

