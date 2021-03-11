Poland reports 21,045 daily coronavirus cases, highest since November

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Warsaw
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk in the centre of Warsaw, Poland February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW: Poland reported 21,045 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday (Mar 11), health ministry data showed, the highest tally since November as the country faces a surge in infections driven by a highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain.

In total, the country has reported 1,849,424 cases of the coronavirus and 46,373 deaths.

