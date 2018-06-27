Poland to "fight for the truth" over Holocaust - PM Morawiecki

Poland will continue to "fight for the truth" about the Holocaust, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, despite plans in parliament to eliminate jail penalties for suggesting the nation was complicit in crimes against Jews.

Earlier this year, Poland angered Israel and the United States by introducing legislation that included such provisions.

"Those who say that Poland may be responsible for the crimes of World War Two deserve jail terms" Morawiecki told parliament.

"But we operate in an international context and we take that into account," he said.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Sobczak; editing by Justyna Pawlak)