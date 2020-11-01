Police arrest suspect after stabbings in Quebec City kill 2

QUEBEC CITY: Police in Quebec City early Sunday (Nov 1) arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

The attacks occurred in the historic Old Quebec neighborhood of the city.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The man, who was not identified, was arrested shortly before 1am and had been "transported to hospital for evaluation," he said.



The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims”.

Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two have died and five others are hurt. There is no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

The five survivors wounded in the rampage had suffered injuries of varying severity, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police have asked city residents to stay inside with the doors locked while their investigation was underway.