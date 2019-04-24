Police catch Madrid skyscraper bomb hoax suspect

MADRID: A man suspected of making hoax bomb threats, including to a Madrid skyscraper that houses several embassies, has been arrested, police said Wednesday (Apr 24).

The unidentified man, who was detained Tuesday in Madrid for causing public disorder, is believed to have called the Australian embassy, located on the 24th floor of the 57-storey Torre Espacio or Space Tower, on Apr 16 claiming there was a bomb inside, a police statement said.

The call prompted police to evacuate the 235-metre high building in northern Madrid which also houses the British, Dutch and Canadian embassies.

The man is also suspected of a hoax bomb threat made to the Ecuadoran embassy in Madrid on Apr 11.

He had been detained in the past for making a false bomb threat to a "German foundation" in the Spanish capital, according to police.