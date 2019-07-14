Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters from Champs Elysees after Bastille Day parade

PARIS: French police fired tear gas to disperse protesters from the Champs Elysees avenue on Sunday (Jul 14), a few hours after President Emmanuel Macron had presided over the Bastille Day military parade alongside other European leaders.

French police stand guard during clashes with protesters near the Champs Elysees avenue after the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Pascal Rossignol)

The boulevard in central Paris was reopened to traffic as soon as the parade finished but a few hundred protesters from the grassroots 'yellow vests' movement tried to occupy it.

France's BFM television showed images of police firing tear gas to disperse the protesters, some hooded, who tried to block the road with metal barricades, dustbins and other debris.

French gendarmes stand guard near barricades in front of the Arc de Triomphe during clashes with protesters on the Champs Elysees avenue after the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Pascal Rossignol)

Several loud bangs could be heard. Protesters hurled objects at the police, booed and set a bin on fire.

Earlier, a French police source and a court source said some 152 'yellow vest' protesters and their leaders had been detained near the Champs Elysees as they tried to stage a protest.

