Seven police hurt in violence at London music event

LONDON: Seven police officials were injured in violence at an unlicensed musical event in the British capital as they sought to break up a crowd that posed a risk to public health during the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Saturday (Jul 4).

Those at Friday's event became violent and threw projectiles at police as they entered an estate at Havelock Close in West London, the police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Officers encountered bricks and other missiles being thrown at them," police said, adding that the gathering was eventually dispersed with no arrests.

"We are aware of injuries to seven officers as a result of the hostility."

Such gatherings were illegal and presented a risk to public health amid the virus outbreak, they added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A dispersal zone has been authorised in the area, for which police have received stop and search powers.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram