Police order protesters to disperse outside Portland building

Portland police officers and DHS officers stand outside a Federal building in Portland
Portland police officers and DHS officers stand outside a Federal building after an “unlawful assembly” was declared in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

OREGON: Police officers were hit by rocks and bottles during a protest in the Oregon city of Portland late on Saturday (Aug 22) and police told people to leave the area or face arrest.

In a Twitter post, the police said they had declared a riot for the gathering around the Penumbra Kelly Building, a city building that houses offices including police.

"Failure to leave may subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including but not limited to tear gas and/or impact weapons," the statement added.

