Police say no evidence suspect in Hague stabbing had terrorist motive

The stabbing happened at the Hudson's Bay department store in Grote Marktstraat
The stabbing happened at the Hudson's Bay department store in Grote Marktstraat, the biggest shopping area in The Hague. (AFP/Sem VAN DER WAL)

AMSTERDAM: Dutch police said on Sunday (Dec 1) there was no evidence that a man arrested on suspicion of stabbing three people in the Hague had a terrorist motive.

Three teenagers were hurt in the incident on Friday evening on a busy shopping street. Police said the suspect, a 35-year old man arrested at a homeless shelter on Saturday, had been interrogated.

"Preliminarily there have been no signs found that would point to there having been a terrorist motive," Hague police said in a statement. "What the motive was, then, is still being investigated."

Source: Reuters

