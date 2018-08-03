Police search for Chinese girl who disappeared from Washington airport

WASHINGTON: A 12-year-old Chinese girl who went missing from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is believed to be in "extreme danger," authorities said on Friday.

JinJing Ma arrived at the Washington airport with a tour group before getting separated, apparently changing clothes and leaving with an unknown Asian woman, officials from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority told reporters.

They left the airport in a white Infiniti vehicle.

Officials are looking for JinJing, the woman with whom she left, and an Asian man who was seen with the woman at the airport.

JinJing arrived in Washington after a trip with the tour group to New York, where a couple approached her, apparently during a visit to the World Trade Center memorial, police said.

The authorities said they were not sure if the couple in New York was the same as the one in Washington, but they believed the two events were related.

Authorities have tried to contact JinJing's grandfather in China, but have so far been unable to reach him. They were also working to determine if JinJing had any relatives in the United States and who her parents are.

"For us, this is our priority number one. It's of utmost importance," said David Huchler, the police chief for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Bernadette Baum)