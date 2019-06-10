Police shoot man after bomb scare at Swedish train station

STOCKHOLM: Police in the southern Swedish city of Malmo on Monday (Jun 10) shot a man at the central train station after he claimed to have a bomb.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly after 10am local time when officers confronted a man acting in a threatening manner at the train station.

Local reports quoted several witnesses as saying that the man had thrown a sports bag on the ground and shouted he had a bomb.

As officers approached the man, he continued to behave threateningly, police spokeswoman Evelina Olsson said.

"A situation developed which required a police officer to fire their service weapon," Ms Olsson added.

The man was taken to hospital while the train station was evacuated and the bomb squad was called. Police said investigators are waiting to question him and it was too early to say if the event was terror-related or not.



