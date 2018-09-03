Police shoot man who opened fire outside Ice Cube concert

DEL MAR, California: A man who opened fire outside a concert in southern California by hip hop artist Ice Cube was shot by police on Sunday (Sep 2) evening, local media reported.

The man, who has not yet been identified, fired a semi-automatic handgun into the crowd near the ticket window at the Del Mar racetrack after learning there were no available tickets for the night's performance, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The gunfire prompted dozens to rush toward the parking lot. So far, no injuries have been reported.

A responding sheriff's deputy shot the man, who was later taken the the hospital. His condition is not known, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.