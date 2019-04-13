Police open fire on car which 'rammed into' Ukraine ambassador's official vehicle in London

LONDON: Police opened fire outside the Ukraine's embassy in London on Saturday (Apr 13) after a vehicle repeatedly rammed into the ambassador's parked car, the mission said.

No diplomatic staff were injured in the incident, which happened on Saturday morning in the exclusive Holland Park area. A suspect has been arrested.

Advertisement

"The official vehicle of the ambassador of Ukraine to the UK was deliberately rammed as it sat parked in front of the embassy of Ukraine's building," a statement from the embassy said.

Police were called immediately and quickly blocked the suspect vehicle, but it hit the ambassador's car again.

"In response, the police were forced to open fire on the perpetrator's vehicle," the statement added.

"No one of the embassy staff were injured. The police are investigating the suspect's identity and motive for the attack."

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was no immediate statement from police.

