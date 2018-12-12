Polish PM Morawiecki - will call for confidence vote in government

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday he will call for a vote of confidence in the Law and Justice (PiS) government to ensure it has a mandate for its reforms ahead of this week's summit of European Union leaders.

Since coming to power three years ago, PiS has grown increasingly isolated in the EU amid accusations at home and abroad of a tilt towards authoritarianism.

The party has seen its popularity ratings edge slightly down following a corruption scandal in the financial regulator.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, writing by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)