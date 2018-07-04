Polish PM says EU states may shape their judiciaries according to own traditions

European Union countries have the right to shape their courts according to the own traditions, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivers a speech during a debate on the future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

He was speaking after another of his government's sweeping changes to the judiciary entered into force in Poland on Tuesday, triggering fresh street protests over the overhaul criticised by the EU for undercutting the courts' independence and hence the rule of law.

