Polish rescue team finds French climber on Pakistan's 'Killer Mountain'

WARSAW: Polish climbers found the French mountaineer Elisabeth Revol on the slope Pakistan's treacherous "Killer Mountain", the Polish climbing team said, although the Polish climber was still missing.

"!!! Elisabeth #Revol found !!!" the Polish winter climbing team said on Facebook. "Adam and Denis just got to her. They are preparing an evacuation action and will be descending her to the lower camp where Jarek and Piotrek are waiting with medical equipment."

