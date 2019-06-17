Political link suspected in German pro-migrant official's murder

BERLIN: German federal prosecutors said on Monday (Jun 17) they had taken over the murder case of a pro-migrant local city official, suggesting they suspect a political motive.

Police had on Saturday arrested a man in connection with the shooting of city administrative chief Walter Luebcke, as media reported the suspect could have far-right links.

"We have taken over the case," said a spokesperson of the federal prosecution service, which deals with crimes motivated by political and religious extremism.

Police and prosecutors said on Sunday they had taken a 45-year-old man into custody the previous day over the shooting death in early June of Luebcke, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party.

"The arrest came on the basis of DNA evidence and the suspect appeared this afternoon before an investigating judge in Kassel," the western city where Luebcke was killed, the authorities said.

They declined to comment on a possible motive, saying they would offer further information to the media about the arrest and the investigation's progress in the coming days.

However the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily reported that the suspect "comes from the far-right scene", without providing further details.

The Bild newspaper, citing unnamed investigators, also said the suspect "could belong to the right-wing extremist scene".

Luebcke, 65, was shot in the head at close range on the terrace of his home in Kassel, around 160 kilometres (100 miles) northeast of Frankfurt.

Luebcke, the head of the city administration in Kassel, had spoken out in defence of migrants at the height of Europe's refugee crisis in 2015, drawing the fury of the far right.

Since his death, hundreds of posts from social media accounts tied to right-wing extremists have hailed his murder.

