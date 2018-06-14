Poll shows support for Turkey's Erdogan eroding, vote going to second round

Tayyip Erdogan is seen falling short of a first-round victory in Turkey's presidential election, with his support dipping 1.6 points in one week, according to a survey by pollster Gezici published on Thursday.

The poll also showed his ruling AK Party was forecast to lose its parliamentary majority in the June 24 vote.

Gezici's survey of 2,814 respondents, conducted on June 2-3, showed Erdogan receiving 47.1 percent of votes in the first round of presidential election, down from a level of 48.7 percent in a survey which it conducted a week earlier.

The poll showed that the AK Party's alliance with the nationalist MHP would fall short of a majority in the 600-seat assembly, with 48.7 percent of the votes, unchanged from the figure in the previous survey a week earlier.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)