Polls open in Zimbabwe's first election since Mugabe's removal

Polls opened on Monday in Zimbabwe's first election since the removal of former president Robert Mugabe, a watershed vote Zimbabweans hope will rid the country of its global pariah status and spark a recovery in its failed economy.

The election will see 75-year-old President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a long-time Mugabe ally, face 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who is vying to become Zimbabwe's youngest head of state.

Voting began at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will end at 7 p.m.

