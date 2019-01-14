Pompeo cancels Kuwait leg of MidEast trip - spokesman

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will cut short his Middle East trip because he needs to return to the United States for a family funeral, a state department spokesman said on Monday.

Pompeo, who is currently in Saudi Arabia, will return home after meetings in Oman instead of travelling on to Kuwait.

"This curtailment of travel is required so that the Pompeo family may attend a family funeral," the spokesman said.

